Eagle Global Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 27,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,671,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,763,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $620,214,000 after purchasing an additional 58,469 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 27,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 672,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,995,000 after purchasing an additional 25,954 shares during the period. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,954,000. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMT opened at $249.95 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $247.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.65. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $272.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $113.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.22.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. On average, equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 58.77%.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total value of $4,647,645.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,348,020.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,510,874.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,201 shares of company stock worth $15,374,386. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.83.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

