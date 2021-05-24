Element Pointe Advisors LLC Acquires 14,895 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,485 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,895 shares during the quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 511.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 551,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,879,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 2,956.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 13,480 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 70,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PSTG. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Pure Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Pure Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.37.

Shares of NYSE PSTG traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,846,430. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.91 and a 1 year high of $29.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 1.41.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.25. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 16.75% and a negative return on equity of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $502.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.49 million. Analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 30,380 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $652,562.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,284.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

