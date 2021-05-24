Element Pointe Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCO)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 318,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,000. HumanCo Acquisition accounts for about 1.1% of Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Element Pointe Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.83% of HumanCo Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMCO traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,773. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.98. HumanCo Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $19.00.

HumanCo Acquisition Company Profile

HumanCo Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

