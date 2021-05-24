Element Pointe Advisors LLC Buys 2,863 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,526 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in First Solar by 2,272.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in First Solar during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in First Solar by 297.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 397 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in First Solar by 219.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 415 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 74.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CTO Raffi Garabedian sold 7,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $540,592.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 14,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,269.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $39,655.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,565.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,093 shares of company stock worth $3,109,203. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

FSLR traded down $0.54 on Monday, reaching $75.39. The company had a trading volume of 8,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,562,994. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.31 and its 200 day moving average is $88.34. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.76 and a fifty-two week high of $112.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.69.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96. First Solar had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $803.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FSLR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of First Solar from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of First Solar from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.76.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

