Element Pointe Advisors LLC Buys 6,330 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 37.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $364,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $780,086.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,552,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,071 shares of company stock worth $2,357,411 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MRVL stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.93. The stock had a trading volume of 81,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,454,919. The stock has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a PE ratio of -111.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.12. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.25 and a 52-week high of $55.70.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $797.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.30 million. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.71% and a negative net margin of 9.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRVL. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet cut Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.76.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.