Element Pointe Advisors LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,797 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 33,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at $429,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 150,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,181,000 after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 63,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 25,550 shares in the last quarter. 58.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BX has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Blackstone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.09.

BX traded up $0.61 on Monday, reaching $91.35. The company had a trading volume of 24,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,032,140. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.26 and a fifty-two week high of $91.67. The stock has a market cap of $62.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.44 and its 200 day moving average is $70.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 123.77%.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,047,577 shares of company stock worth $147,529,685 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

