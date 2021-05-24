Element Pointe Advisors LLC Purchases 2,335 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 33.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,232 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 368.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:XLNX traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $123.57. The stock had a trading volume of 6,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,623,232. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $87.79 and a one year high of $154.93. The company has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.37 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.01 and a 200 day moving average of $133.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.90 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 20.54%. Xilinx’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $371,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,179. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XLNX shares. Argus lowered shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xilinx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.47.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

