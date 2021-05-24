Element Pointe Advisors LLC Purchases 3,251 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 32.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter worth $22,318,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Chewy by 502.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,244,000 after purchasing an additional 71,323 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Chewy by 4,629.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Chewy by 11,082.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 11,082 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,637,000. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHWY traded up $2.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.68. 35,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,438,944. Chewy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.65 and a 1 year high of $120.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.11 and its 200-day moving average is $87.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -294.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.06.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 17,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total value of $1,381,766.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,919.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $993,714.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,750,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,190,469 shares of company stock valued at $504,577,145. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Chewy in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chewy from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Chewy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.45.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

