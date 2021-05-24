Element Pointe Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 59.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,449 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 280 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 0.7% during the first quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 39.7% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,822,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,267 shares in the company, valued at $19,939,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 508,822 shares of company stock worth $95,253,928. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

TDOC traded up $3.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $143.82. 29,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,588,946. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.74 and a 12-month high of $308.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.37 and a 200 day moving average of $205.88. The firm has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.29 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TDOC. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.70.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.