Element Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 1,149 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,010,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,625 shares during the last quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $60,830,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,428,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,234,000 after purchasing an additional 465,674 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,265,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 142.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 596,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,327,000 after purchasing an additional 350,929 shares during the last quarter.

QUAL stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $127.43. The stock had a trading volume of 642,543 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.43.

