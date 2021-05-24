Element Pointe Advisors LLC Takes $1.34 Million Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,974 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at $242,103,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,991,069 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,131,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434,013 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,561,589 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $450,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,977 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth $109,827,000. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth $81,973,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LVS traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.79. 99,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,261,244. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.55 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $42.58 and a 52-week high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 64.84% and a negative return on equity of 47.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LVS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.68.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

