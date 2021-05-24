Element Pointe Advisors LLC Takes Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 202.3% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 68.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total transaction of $1,242,302.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,383,327.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total transaction of $2,567,120.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,242,469.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,087 shares of company stock valued at $7,941,460. 5.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DocuSign stock traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $195.99. 17,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,990,515. The stock has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.04 and a beta of 0.81. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.21 and a 12-month high of $290.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $430.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.95 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.74% and a negative return on equity of 29.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DOCU. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.64.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

