Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 39.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,424,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 919,700 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.07% of Enbridge worth $51,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Enbridge by 10.5% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 68.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 23,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 4.6% in the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,379 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

NYSE:ENB opened at $38.80 on Monday. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.97 and a 1-year high of $40.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.63.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 16.77%. Equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.6778 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.20%.

ENB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC cut their target price on Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Enbridge from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.