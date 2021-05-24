Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) PT Raised to $22.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $20.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eneti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:NETI traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.34. The company had a trading volume of 205 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,771. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.14. Eneti has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $25.62.

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $3.95. Eneti had a negative net margin of 276.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%. On average, equities analysts expect that Eneti will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Condire Management LP purchased a new position in Eneti in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,104,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Eneti in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,563,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eneti in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,614,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Eneti in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,583,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eneti during the 1st quarter valued at $1,402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

About Eneti

Eneti Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or finance leased 41 vessels consisting of 13 Kamsarmax vessels and 28 Ultramax vessels, as well as time chartered-in five Kamsarmax vessels.

