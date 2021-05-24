Exane BNP Paribas Downgrades Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) to Neutral

Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KGFHY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kingfisher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, DNB Markets initiated coverage on Kingfisher in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

OTCMKTS KGFHY traded down $0.49 on Monday, hitting $10.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,140. Kingfisher has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $10.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.19. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.49.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,380 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

