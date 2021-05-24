Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Price Target Cut to $58.00

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on EXC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelon has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.78.

Get Exelon alerts:

EXC stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.75. The stock had a trading volume of 56,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,413,621. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a PE ratio of 41.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.70. Exelon has a fifty-two week low of $33.97 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $524,808.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Exelon by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,161,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,773,000 after buying an additional 4,964,983 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $180,577,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Exelon by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,770,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,969,000 after buying an additional 4,025,239 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Exelon by 7.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 50,547,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,873,000 after buying an additional 3,689,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Exelon by 14.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,185,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,601,000 after buying an additional 3,100,600 shares in the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.