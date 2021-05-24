Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Buys 1,214 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 32.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. PYA Waltman Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $216.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $215.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.09. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $149.85 and a 52-week high of $219.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

