Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Has $14.07 Million Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,388 shares during the period. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF accounts for 1.7% of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management owned about 0.14% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $14,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 98.9% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBB opened at $151.38 on Monday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $125.18 and a one year high of $174.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.20.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

