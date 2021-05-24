Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Has $5.50 Million Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lowered its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,659 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 2,484 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $5,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 223 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

NASDAQ EA opened at $141.95 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a PE ratio of 49.01, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.15 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.99, for a total value of $848,390.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,593 shares in the company, valued at $4,485,890.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total value of $44,497.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,077.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,741,942 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EA shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, January 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.81.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.