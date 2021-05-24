Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Purchases 2,271 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 80.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,108 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Square were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Square by 33,045.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,594,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,870,539,000 after buying an additional 8,568,716 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Square in the 4th quarter worth $597,618,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Square by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,662,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,285,637,000 after buying an additional 1,402,341 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Square by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,929,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,573,424,000 after buying an additional 1,368,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Square by 231.5% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,300,000 after buying an additional 1,149,672 shares during the last quarter. 63.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Square alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SQ. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Guggenheim raised shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Square from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Square currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.43.

In other news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total value of $49,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 202,683 shares in the company, valued at $50,204,579.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.98, for a total transaction of $20,198,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,550,577 shares of company stock worth $360,915,913 in the last three months. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SQ opened at $202.28 on Monday. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $76.02 and a one year high of $283.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 286.05, a PEG ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 2.40.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.