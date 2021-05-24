Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Purchases 41,808 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 618.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,567 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,808 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.3% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,456 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 3.3% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,406 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,260 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 9.9% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 53,099 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $49.26 on Monday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $64.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.22 and a 200-day moving average of $53.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $92.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.79 and a beta of 1.55.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $372,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 189,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,837,779.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 4.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UBER has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.16.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

