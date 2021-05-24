Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Hits New 12-Month High at $6.22

Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.22 and last traded at $6.02, with a volume of 1532 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.76.
The firm has a market cap of $708.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.33.
Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $44.57 million during the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 41.29%.
About Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO)
Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.
