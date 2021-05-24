Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Hits New 12-Month High at $6.22

Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.22 and last traded at $6.02, with a volume of 1532 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.76.

The firm has a market cap of $708.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.33.

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $44.57 million during the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 41.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CO. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Global Cord Blood during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Global Cord Blood by 515.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 16,006 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Cord Blood during the first quarter valued at $168,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Global Cord Blood during the first quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Global Cord Blood during the first quarter valued at $426,000. 5.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO)

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

