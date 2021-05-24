GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $30.84, but opened at $31.92. GoodRx shares last traded at $32.36, with a volume of 2,325 shares changing hands.

Specifically, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 1,192,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $42,853,190.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 303,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,915,282.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Agnes Rey-Giraud sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $909,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,970,116 shares of company stock valued at $71,881,423 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Get GoodRx alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GDRX shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of GoodRx from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 17.82 and a quick ratio of 18.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.36.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $160.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.61 million. GoodRx’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 31.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,560,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,931,000 after buying an additional 855,772 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its position in GoodRx by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,145,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,529,000 after acquiring an additional 745,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in GoodRx by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,732,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,613,000 after buying an additional 163,273 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 250.8% in the 4th quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,659,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,010,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,416,000 after purchasing an additional 144,988 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Company Profile (NASDAQ:GDRX)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools to enables consumers compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that can be used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Featured Article: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.