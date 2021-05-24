HashCoin Hits Market Cap of $466,875.49 (HSC)

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. HashCoin has a total market capitalization of $466,875.49 and approximately $67,627.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HashCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, HashCoin has traded down 55.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00063391 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 56.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003878 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00016761 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.63 or 0.00908919 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 62% against the dollar and now trades at $3,450.75 or 0.09180980 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.34 or 0.00083383 BTC.

HashCoin Profile

HashCoin is a coin. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 coins. The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here . HashCoin’s official website is www.hashfuture.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HashCoin is an Ethereum-based token that powers HashFuture platform. “

Buying and Selling HashCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HashCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

