Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PEAK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.23.

PEAK stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,319,556. Healthpeak Properties has a 12 month low of $24.12 and a 12 month high of $34.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.95.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). Healthpeak Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $446.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Christine Garvey sold 4,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $159,737.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at $157,734.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 23.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 70,123,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,742,000 after purchasing an additional 13,345,452 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $167,833,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 314.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,547,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,329,000 after buying an additional 3,449,768 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,529,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,757,000 after buying an additional 3,214,671 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,298,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,894,000 after buying an additional 3,063,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

