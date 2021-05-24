Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.91% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PEAK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.23.
PEAK stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,319,556. Healthpeak Properties has a 12 month low of $24.12 and a 12 month high of $34.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.95.
In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Christine Garvey sold 4,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $159,737.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at $157,734.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 23.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 70,123,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,742,000 after purchasing an additional 13,345,452 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $167,833,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 314.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,547,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,329,000 after buying an additional 3,449,768 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,529,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,757,000 after buying an additional 3,214,671 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,298,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,894,000 after buying an additional 3,063,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.
Healthpeak Properties Company Profile
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.
Featured Article: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.