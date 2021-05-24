Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) Shares Gap Up to $45.18

Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $45.18, but opened at $46.49. Herman Miller shares last traded at $45.00, with a volume of 261 shares trading hands.

MLHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -322.69 and a beta of 1.35.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $590.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.27 million. Herman Miller had a positive return on equity of 22.45% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 29th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MLHR. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Herman Miller during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Herman Miller during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Herman Miller during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Herman Miller by 8,534.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Herman Miller by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

About Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

