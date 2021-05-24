Humana (NYSE:HUM) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.90% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.05.

Shares of Humana stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $445.70. 2,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,001,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $57.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.88. Humana has a 52 week low of $365.06 and a 52 week high of $475.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $439.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $412.74.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $20.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 4.72%. Humana’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Humana will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total transaction of $3,833,619.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,179,081.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total value of $10,412,841.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,975,628.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,201 shares of company stock worth $16,534,487 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Humana by 322.2% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Humana by 271.4% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

