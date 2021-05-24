Humana (NYSE:HUM) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.90% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.05.
Shares of Humana stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $445.70. 2,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,001,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $57.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.88. Humana has a 52 week low of $365.06 and a 52 week high of $475.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $439.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $412.74.
In related news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total transaction of $3,833,619.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,179,081.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total value of $10,412,841.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,975,628.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,201 shares of company stock worth $16,534,487 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Humana by 322.2% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Humana by 271.4% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.
About Humana
Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.
Read More: What is a management fee?
Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.