Hutchinson Capital Management CA Has $17.44 Million Stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Hutchinson Capital Management CA trimmed its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,729 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Engineering Group makes up approximately 4.4% of Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Hutchinson Capital Management CA owned about 0.10% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $17,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 297.5% during the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 14,844 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 498,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,435,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on J. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jacobs Engineering Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.38.

In related news, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $2,892,377.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,590 shares in the company, valued at $24,558,231.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $503,703.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,194.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J opened at $139.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.51 and a 1-year high of $145.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.27.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.