IDT (NYSE:IDT) Hits New 1-Year High at $29.70

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.70 and last traded at $29.65, with a volume of 820 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.91.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of IDT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.97 million, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.13.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 52.07%. The firm had revenue of $339.77 million during the quarter.

In other news, EVP Joyce J. Mason sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $47,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mitch Silberman sold 1,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $44,137.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,519 shares of company stock valued at $142,712. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in IDT during the fourth quarter worth about $853,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in IDT by 3,796.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in IDT during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in IDT by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 61,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in IDT during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDT Company Profile (NYSE:IDT)

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers national retail solutions, such as point of sale network; mobile top-up; and carrier services, as well as an international money remittance service and international long-distance calling service under the BOSS Revolution brand name.

