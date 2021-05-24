International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.58% from the company’s current price.

IGIC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.69. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,179. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.80. International General Insurance has a 12 month low of $5.49 and a 12 month high of $11.05. The stock has a market cap of $422.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.29.

International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. International General Insurance had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 14.87%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IGIC. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in International General Insurance in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of International General Insurance during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of International General Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International General Insurance by 23.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of International General Insurance by 18.1% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,274,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,582,000 after purchasing an additional 347,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. provides specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance segments. It offers a portfolio of specialty lines insurance products and services for energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, casualty, financial institutions, marine liability, and treaty reinsurance.

