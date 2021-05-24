iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Purchased by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,818 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.9% of Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 264.7% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.02. 111,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,807,110. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $44.13 and a 1-year high of $69.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.79.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.