iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU) Shares Bought by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 330,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,779 shares during the period. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC owned 1.73% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF worth $11,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HEZU. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,630,000. 55I LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 306,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,508,000 after buying an additional 40,101 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 49,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period.

Shares of HEZU stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.79. 2,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,628. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.71. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF has a twelve month low of $25.40 and a twelve month high of $35.74.

