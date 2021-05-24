iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Shares Sold by White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the period. iShares North American Tech ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. owned 0.16% of iShares North American Tech ETF worth $4,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IGM. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,880,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $777,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Petix & Botte Co acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000.

Get iShares North American Tech ETF alerts:

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of iShares North American Tech ETF from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of IGM stock traded up $5.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $376.82. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,572. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $377.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $356.73. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $254.62 and a 1-year high of $392.37.

iShares North American Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.