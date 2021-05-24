iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 121.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,496 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 2.6% of Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $16,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lyell Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $664,000. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 40,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,406,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,910,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 50,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,459,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 18,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $110.96. 88,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,890,455. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $62.83 and a 1-year high of $115.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.55.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.