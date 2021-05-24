Juggernaut Hits 24-Hour Volume of $7.31 Million (JGN)

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. Juggernaut has a market capitalization of $58.45 million and approximately $7.31 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Juggernaut has traded 52% lower against the dollar. One Juggernaut coin can currently be purchased for $1.48 or 0.00003931 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Juggernaut alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00063391 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 56.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003878 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00016761 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.63 or 0.00908919 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 62% against the dollar and now trades at $3,450.75 or 0.09180980 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.34 or 0.00083383 BTC.

About Juggernaut

Juggernaut is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. Juggernaut’s official message board is medium.com/juggernaut-defi . Juggernaut’s official website is jgndefi.com . Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Juggernaut Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Juggernaut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Juggernaut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Juggernaut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Juggernaut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.