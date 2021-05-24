Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) Coverage Initiated at William Blair

Investment analysts at William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Karat Packaging’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

KRT has been the subject of several other reports. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

Get Karat Packaging alerts:

NASDAQ:KRT traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.80. The company had a trading volume of 541 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,612. Karat Packaging has a 52-week low of $15.56 and a 52-week high of $20.00.

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Karat Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karat Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.