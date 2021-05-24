KeyCorp Boosts Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Price Target to $18.00

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) had its target price raised by research analysts at KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.85% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.81.
Shares of NYSE IRT traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,553. Independence Realty Trust has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $17.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 96.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.94.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 10.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,065,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,797,000 after buying an additional 1,764,240 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 2,007.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,654,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,890 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 176.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,176,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,883,000 after purchasing an additional 751,406 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 123.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 970,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,746,000 after purchasing an additional 535,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 1,401.2% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 504,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,774,000 after purchasing an additional 470,809 shares during the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Independence Realty Trust Company Profile
Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.
