KeyCorp Boosts Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Price Target to $18.00

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) had its target price raised by research analysts at KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.85% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.81.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE IRT traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,553. Independence Realty Trust has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $17.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 96.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.94.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 2.45%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 10.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,065,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,797,000 after buying an additional 1,764,240 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 2,007.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,654,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,890 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 176.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,176,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,883,000 after purchasing an additional 751,406 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 123.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 970,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,746,000 after purchasing an additional 535,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 1,401.2% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 504,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,774,000 after purchasing an additional 470,809 shares during the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.