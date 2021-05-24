Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Bought by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,946,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,521 shares during the quarter. Keysight Technologies makes up approximately 1.2% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 1.58% of Keysight Technologies worth $422,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,276,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,355,653 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $323,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,782 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,238,240 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $295,649,000 after purchasing an additional 878,987 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 122.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,380,147 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $182,302,000 after purchasing an additional 759,923 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2,584.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $101,062,000 after purchasing an additional 736,600 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KEYS. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.82.

KEYS traded up $0.94 on Monday, reaching $140.60. 3,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,216,119. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.31. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.62 and a 52-week high of $155.50. The company has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 16.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $354,028.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

