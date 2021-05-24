Kingfisher Capital LLC Increases Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 26.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $2,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Progressive in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The Progressive by 55.2% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in The Progressive by 81.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in The Progressive in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $119,203.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,122,887.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $1,096,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 332,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,410,699.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,343,380 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PGR. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Edward Jones raised The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.69.

NYSE PGR opened at $99.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $73.66 and a 1 year high of $107.58. The company has a market capitalization of $58.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.35.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 25.38%. On average, research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.35%.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

