L Brands (NYSE:LB) Price Target Increased to $84.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on L Brands from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on L Brands from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on L Brands from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on L Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. L Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.27.

Shares of L Brands stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.44. 30,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,114,192. The company has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.63. L Brands has a 52-week low of $13.18 and a 52-week high of $71.99.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 116.72% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.99) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that L Brands will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

In other L Brands news, Director Patricia S. Bellinger acquired 3,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.53 per share, with a total value of $199,906.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,906.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $4,138,266.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,490 shares in the company, valued at $5,537,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock valued at $182,611,443 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in L Brands by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 15,819,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $588,336,000 after buying an additional 1,276,710 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in L Brands by 9.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,464,286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $894,760,000 after buying an additional 1,226,186 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its holdings in L Brands by 3.8% during the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,767,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $356,797,000 after buying an additional 209,373 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in L Brands by 4.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,353,549 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $268,892,000 after purchasing an additional 193,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in L Brands by 687.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,080,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $190,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,757 shares during the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

