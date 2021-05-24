L Brands (NYSE:LB) PT Raised to $88.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $87.00 to $88.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LB. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of L Brands from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of L Brands from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of L Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of L Brands from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. L Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.27.

Shares of LB traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.44. 30,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,114,192. The company has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.75. L Brands has a fifty-two week low of $13.18 and a fifty-two week high of $71.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.20 and its 200-day moving average is $50.63.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. L Brands had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 116.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.99) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that L Brands will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patricia S. Bellinger acquired 3,666 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.53 per share, for a total transaction of $199,906.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,906.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $4,138,266.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,537,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock worth $182,611,443. Insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in L Brands during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in L Brands by 50.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in L Brands by 4,818.2% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in L Brands during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in L Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

