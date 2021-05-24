Lyell Wealth Management LP Acquires 3,385 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 69.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 105.0% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 102,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,713,000 after purchasing an additional 52,559 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 115.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 28,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,841,000 after purchasing an additional 15,344 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 747.8% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 169,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,308,000 after purchasing an additional 149,546 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 22,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,619,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $270.22. The stock had a trading volume of 30,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,131. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $269.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.52. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $167.64 and a 52-week high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.