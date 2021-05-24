Lyell Wealth Management LP Boosts Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 128.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in ASML were worth $6,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 216.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,440,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $702,557,000 after acquiring an additional 985,753 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in ASML by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 880,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $429,556,000 after purchasing an additional 380,581 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in ASML by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,855,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,880,258,000 after purchasing an additional 206,103 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,532,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in ASML by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,890,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,304,856,000 after purchasing an additional 117,399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML stock traded up $14.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $653.93. 6,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,605. The company has a market cap of $274.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $311.11 and a fifty-two week high of $675.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $643.05 and its 200-day moving average is $543.51.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.84. ASML had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 15.27 EPS for the current year.

ASML has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ASML from $524.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $707.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Grupo Santander lowered ASML from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ASML from $610.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $605.80.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

