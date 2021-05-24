Lyell Wealth Management LP Boosts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,147 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP owned 0.10% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $7,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XBI stock traded up $0.70 on Monday, reaching $127.37. The stock had a trading volume of 39,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,822,033. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $97.15 and a 1 year high of $174.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.74.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

