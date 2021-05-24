Lyell Wealth Management LP Buys 8,502 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 228.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,502 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stairway Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 296,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,137,000 after acquiring an additional 46,275 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,599 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 194.2% during the first quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 30,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,737,000 after acquiring an additional 20,125 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 29,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,689,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,327,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $221.74. 359,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,464,434. The business has a 50 day moving average of $222.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.05. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $133.28 and a 12 month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

