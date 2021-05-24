Lyell Wealth Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Lyell Wealth Management LP lowered its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,265 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $993,946,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,111,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $493,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,614 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,190,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,404,000 after purchasing an additional 205,806 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 552.8% during the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 2,072,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,031,000 after buying an additional 1,754,905 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,970,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,503,000 after buying an additional 185,990 shares during the period.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of IEF traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $114.23. 59,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,489,277. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.92. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $112.78 and a 1 year high of $123.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.