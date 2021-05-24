Lyell Wealth Management LP Grows Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 1,551.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 34,689 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 17.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.60.

Shares of NYSE TSM traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $113.21. 63,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,134,811. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $49.86 and a 1-year high of $142.20. The firm has a market cap of $587.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 38.86%. The company had revenue of $12.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.83 billion. Analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

