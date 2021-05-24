Lyell Wealth Management LP Has $1.21 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Lyell Wealth Management LP decreased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,963 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,118 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,141,057,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Intel by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,844,665 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,134,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,026 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Intel by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,622,845,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151,405 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,195,139 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,932,489,000 after purchasing an additional 994,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,927,959 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,192,091,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649,880 shares in the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INTC stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.44. 183,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,535,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.14. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.23%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Roth Capital raised their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, May 7th. Atlantic Securities reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.82.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

