Lyell Wealth Management LP Has $4.61 Million Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 268.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,650 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,507 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $4,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,610,000 after purchasing an additional 69,373 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 9,080.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 10,225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.92.

In related news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $7,373,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 793,894 shares in the company, valued at $117,075,548.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 3,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $514,370.30. Following the transaction, the president now owns 289,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,999,925.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 429,824 shares of company stock valued at $58,079,370. 2.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CDNS traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $125.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,294. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.76, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.75. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.95 and a 1 year high of $149.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.79 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 27.00%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

