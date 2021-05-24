Lyell Wealth Management LP Has $9.88 Million Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,489 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. DexCom comprises approximately 1.4% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in DexCom were worth $9,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its holdings in DexCom by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in DexCom by 12.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,752 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 149,357 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,220,000 after purchasing an additional 9,027 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in DexCom by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 33,888 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,529,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in DexCom by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,333 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.94.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.11, for a total value of $1,392,801.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total transaction of $242,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,852 shares of company stock valued at $14,011,865. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DXCM stock traded up $9.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $351.29. 4,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,055. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $375.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $366.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $305.63 and a 52-week high of $456.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.08 and a beta of 0.75.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The company had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.67 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

